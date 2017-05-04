Killer Loop – Win a SRAM Eagle groupset!

Ride the route and win a prize!

Here’s the deal. Each month, somewhere along our Killer Loop featured in the magazine, we’ll hide a SRAM water bottle with a codeword hidden inside.

Find the bottle first and you win!

There’s a pull-out map inside the magazine to show you where to go, and we’ll release its location with the OS map coordinates on the first Saturday after the mag hits the shelves — check our social media feeds on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.

You’ll have to hunt around a bit to find it, but we won’t make it too hard! The rider who finds the bottle and emails us the codeword wins a fantastic prize from SRAM.

June issue’s prize: Win a SRAM Eagle groupset!

SRAM’s Eagle Drivetrain is engineered as one complete unit. Each component is designed to work flawlessly with one another to deliver a lighter, quieter, simpler and more durable drivetrain. SRAM’s 10-50 tooth Eagle cassette delivers a huge 500% gear range ready for the steepest climbs and the fastest descents.

It’s on Lakeland rides such as this issue’s Walna Scar Killer Loop that Eagle really comes into its own, with long, loose climbs, and descents that really test you and your bike. And now, thanks to SRAM we’re giving you the opportunity to get your hands on an Eagle groupset of your own.

To win you’ll need to find the red SRAM waterbottle that we’ve cunningly hidden somewhere on the route. Instructions on how to claim the prize are in the bottle, along with a celebratory Blue Riband. If you’ve read the story in the June issue of the magazine then that should give you a clue as to where you might find the bottle.

You’ll not need to dismantle any walls or look any further than ankle height, but you might need to move some loose slates on the ground. Happy hunting!

If you find the bottle, don’t forget to take a selfie with it showing the location.

June issue’s prize location Grid Ref:

… will be revealed here on 10am Saturday May 6th.

Stick it in your diary!

The boring bit

By submitting your entry, you agree to Time Inc. (UK) Ltd’s Standard Competition Terms and Privacy Policy.

Please note: The prizes are as stated, are not transferable to another individual and no cash or other alternatives will be offered. MBR’s decision is final. Only one prize per entrant; so no serial killers this time!