Instagrams of the week

Pick o' the pics.

Here are our top picked Instabangers from the last week in the world of mountain biking.

This week’s accidental theme: why is it only filthy mucky in the UK?

Stuck for folk to follow? Check out these 18 people you need to follow on Instagram if you’re a mountain biker.

1. By the time you read this British privateer enduro racer Bex Baraona will be down in New Zealand prepping for the start of the 2017 Enduro World Series. We’re sure she’s missing the mud of Wales…

2. If you thought that all the old Honda downhill bikes had been crushed and scrapped then here’s a nice surprise for you. There are two left apparently. Like Rob Warner says, it’s still a fine-looking machine…

In my opinion the fittest DH bike that will ever exist. @gregminnaar 's Honda, one of only two in existence. Had a moment when I saw that 😍 A post shared by Rob Warner (@robwarner970) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:55am PST

3. We’re not sure of the exact location of this pic (“Planet Earth” is a little bit vague) but it looks a bit Icelandic doesn’t it? Maybe even a little bit Lake District-y. Regardless, looks a cool place to ride…

4. Who’s looking forward tot he opening of the Nant-y-Arian pump track then? US!

5. Almost certainly somewhere in the Lake District. Perhaps not on one of the usual bridleway routes we’d wager…

@samfla out and about seeking some chutes! 🏔🚴🏻 A post shared by Tristan Tinn (@tristantinn) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

6. Becci Skelton has the right idea in this sort of weather. Get yourself over to an uplift day at a bike park and let rip. Here’s a swifty nifty train down at Antur Stiniog in North Wales…

7. Plenty of great images and videos coming out of Valparaiso urban DH earlier this week. But our favourite clip has to be this crash footage grabbed by Mayhem Media. Ouch…

Hope you enjoyed the coverage from #redbullvca. Ending it with a bang🤘🏼💥💥💥 💥 @dy_zhro🎥 @r.fariasm A post shared by Mayhem Media (@mayhemedia) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

8. And you thought your tyre pile was excessive..?

Q: What's the difference between a used tire and 365 used rubbers? A: One's a Goodyear and the other is a great year!! @maxxistires A post shared by Brett Tippie (official) (@bretttippie) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:25am PST

9. Have you noticed the trails getting dustier? Neither have we? Have you noticed the days getting longer? Yep. So we’re only partly with you on this Georgia. Still, nice pic…

10. We love this rough and ready ‘which line?’ competition from Merida UK. Click on through to their Instagram page to find out the answer. Maybe…

Guess the line, a, b or c #meridabikes #morebikes #smilinglikealoon #rideitout #oneforty #enduro #mtb #scotland A post shared by Merida Bicycles Uk (@meridabicyclesuk) on Feb 21, 2017 at 10:45am PST

11. Freeride-in-a-desert piccies are ten a penny but every now and then they still have the capacity to stop you in your tracks and go “woah!”. Woah…

Pretty damn scenic backflip demonstration by @antonivilloni 😲🇨🇳 A post shared by COMMENCAL (@commencalbikes) on Feb 21, 2017 at 9:49am PST

12. Fabulously moody and craggy pic from the Ibis bunch. Almost much harder than it looks too…

13. Wish you were here? Yup…

This view might serve as inspiration for her next work of art. Yeti ambassador @sarahvirginiauhl is bathed in light on a late fall day in Crested Butte. #YetiCycles #RideDriven ⠀ ⠀ Photo: @jeffcricco ⠀ A post shared by Yeti Cycles (@yeticycles) on Feb 20, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

14. Another great shot of the outrageously talented and stylish Bernard Kerr flying sideways somewhere. Love the trail er, trailing away behind him in the background…

Rad time doing some runs with the Hawkes bay youth development team yesterday up Coronet!! @aari_barrett 📷 A post shared by Bernard Kerr (@bernard_kerr) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:58am PST

15. Although this doesn’t look like it’s Britain or Ireland, the scene is definitely familiar! Who doesn’t love being hosed down with freezing old hosepipe water after a filthy ride to get the worst of the stuff of your clothes before stripping off in a car park and getting hypothermia..?

One more flight away from the opposite of this. #giveittome #nomorerainplease 📸@wxm_sports A post shared by Greg Callaghan (@greg_callaghan) on Feb 23, 2017 at 10:28am PST

16. A none-more-mossy shot from One-Up Components…

With the usual trails still under snow, we explored some zones a little closer to home on today's #lunchride #getoneup #worklessridemore A post shared by OneUp Components (@oneupcomponents) on Feb 22, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

17. Awww… cute. Note the headphone in Josh Carlson’s ears – presumably to drown out the endless whining requests for Paw Patrol..?

Off to work with me mate 👌#lilfrother #frothfactory #ridelife #dadlife A post shared by Josh Carlson (@joshcarlson__) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

18. The good ol’ mud handbrake. A downhill race in the UK isn’t the same without the good-run-obliterating field of ploughed mud just before the finish line…

#tbt to mudageddon in Les Gets. PC: @brynatkinson #iamspecialized #sloppy A post shared by Finn Iles (@finniles) on Feb 23, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

19. You wan’t to ride this don’t you? Well then, read this. Get planning…

Relaxing in the green room – put Dunoon on your trail hunting list 👌 📷 Andy McCandlish A post shared by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on Feb 21, 2017 at 11:57pm PST