Instagrams of the week

Pick o' the pics.
Here are our top picked Instabangers from the last week in the world of mountain biking.
This week’s accidental theme: why is it only filthy mucky in the UK?
1. By the time you read this British privateer enduro racer Bex Baraona will be down in New Zealand prepping for the start of the 2017 Enduro World Series. We’re sure she’s missing the mud of Wales…
2. If you thought that all the old Honda downhill bikes had been crushed and scrapped then here’s a nice surprise for you. There are two left apparently. Like Rob Warner says, it’s still a fine-looking machine…
3. We’re not sure of the exact location of this pic (“Planet Earth” is a little bit vague) but it looks a bit Icelandic doesn’t it? Maybe even a little bit Lake District-y. Regardless, looks a cool place to ride…
4. Who’s looking forward tot he opening of the Nant-y-Arian pump track then? US!
5. Almost certainly somewhere in the Lake District. Perhaps not on one of the usual bridleway routes we’d wager…
6. Becci Skelton has the right idea in this sort of weather. Get yourself over to an uplift day at a bike park and let rip. Here’s a swifty nifty train down at Antur Stiniog in North Wales…
7. Plenty of great images and videos coming out of Valparaiso urban DH earlier this week. But our favourite clip has to be this crash footage grabbed by Mayhem Media. Ouch…
8. And you thought your tyre pile was excessive..?
9. Have you noticed the trails getting dustier? Neither have we? Have you noticed the days getting longer? Yep. So we’re only partly with you on this Georgia. Still, nice pic…
10. We love this rough and ready ‘which line?’ competition from Merida UK. Click on through to their Instagram page to find out the answer. Maybe…
11. Freeride-in-a-desert piccies are ten a penny but every now and then they still have the capacity to stop you in your tracks and go “woah!”. Woah…
12. Fabulously moody and craggy pic from the Ibis bunch. Almost much harder than it looks too…
13. Wish you were here? Yup…
14. Another great shot of the outrageously talented and stylish Bernard Kerr flying sideways somewhere. Love the trail er, trailing away behind him in the background…
15. Although this doesn’t look like it’s Britain or Ireland, the scene is definitely familiar! Who doesn’t love being hosed down with freezing old hosepipe water after a filthy ride to get the worst of the stuff of your clothes before stripping off in a car park and getting hypothermia..?
16. A none-more-mossy shot from One-Up Components…
17. Awww… cute. Note the headphone in Josh Carlson’s ears – presumably to drown out the endless whining requests for Paw Patrol..?
18. The good ol’ mud handbrake. A downhill race in the UK isn’t the same without the good-run-obliterating field of ploughed mud just before the finish line…
19. You wan’t to ride this don’t you? Well then, read this. Get planning…
That’s all the Instabangers for this week. See you next week for gorgeous, inspiring, interesting and amusing piccies!