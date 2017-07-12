Poll: Who will win the Men’s World Cup DH this year?

Only two rounds to go.

It look like being the closest Men’s title race in years. So with only two rounds to go who do YOU reckon is going to be crowned victor in August?

>>> Eight of the most legendary downhill race runs

Before you vote take a quick look at the season’s winner so far and also have a browse of the current top 10 overall standings – you may be surprised where your favourite rider is currently placed.

It’d be a brave soul who votes against Greg Minnaar winning his fourth World Cup Overall title. Although, as Lourdes proved, anything can happen. If Minnaar does win the overall it’ll be a phenomenal performance. He first won the Overall title way back in 2001!

(Before you mention it, we’ll be asking the same question for the Women’s DH racing as well very shortly.)

2017 UCI MTB Downhill World Cup schedule

April 29-30: Lourdes, France – Men’s winner: Alexandre Fayolle June 3-4: Fort William, Scotland – Men’s winner: Greg Minnaar June 10-11: Leogang, Austria – Men’s winner: Aaron Gwin July 1-2: Vallnord, Andorra – Men’s winner: Troy Brosnan July 8-9: Lenzerheide, Switzerland – Men’s winner: Greg Minnaar August 5-6: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada – Men’s winner: ? August 26-27: Val di Sole, Italy – Men’s winner: ?

2017 UCI MTB Downhill World Cup current standings

Troy Brosnan: 1456 pts Danny Hart: 1444 pts Greg Minnaar: 1357 pts Aaron Gwin: 1035 pts Florent Payet: 906 pts Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas: 853 pts Laurie Greenland: 839 pts Jack Moir: 828 pts Mark Wallace: 804 pts Jure Žabjek: 771 pts

All the Downhill World Cup winning runs so far

And just because we don’t need an excuse to watch World Cup winning runs at the best of times, here’s all the winning runs so far this season…

Rd1 Lourdes, France – Alexandre Fayolle’s winning run

AKA the odd one out. AKA the weather messes everything up. Not even Fayolle himself thought he’d be in the winning seat this season but that’s the way the ball bounces sometimes hey. Such was the surprise (and borderline irrelevance of Fayolle’s win) there doesn’t appear to be an official video for his winning run, so here’s a generic news roundup vid…

Rd2 Fort William, Scotland – Greg Minnaar’s winning run

The first ever World Cup Downhill win on 29in wheels. Not that the size of the wheels really seemed to matter when it came down to the GOAT reminding everyone that he really is the King of Scotland…

Rd3 Leogang, Austria – Aaron Gwin’s winning run

Gwin and Leogang have history. A very glorious and storied history it is too. Huge stacks, chainless victories and this year’s run where nobody thought that Loris Vergier’s time was going to be beaten and the era of The Big Wheel had begun. Aaron had other ideas…

Rd4 Vallnord, Andorra – Troy Brosnan’s winning run

Somewhat unbelievably this was only Brosnan’s second ever World Cup win. A most welcome return to the top step that surely all true racing fans were delighted to see happen. Small wheels, small guy, big commitment…

Rd5 Lenzerheide, Switzerland – Greg Minnaar’s winning run

With this win Minnaar became the first man to win more than one World Cup this season. All eyes were arguably either on Brosnan to see if he could double-up on his Vallnord victory or on Gwin. Everyone kind of forgot about Greg. Again. Big mistake…

Rd6 Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada – August 5-6

Last year’s winner: Danny Hart.

Rd7 Val di Sole, Italy – August 26-27

Last year’s winner: Danny Hart.