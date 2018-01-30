Here’s what the pros think of the two-minute-long Croatian World Cup DH track

Short but technical

Here’s what current World Champions think of the brand new two minute World Cup track in Croatia. “Bring body armour and lots of spare rims”.

The new-for-the-World-Cup track on the Island of Lošinj in Croatia has come under some intense scrutiny. Basically it’s had a load of online flak for being really short and seemingly really smooth.

One of these criticisms is fair, one of them isn’t. Check out what the Specialized Gravity team of two reigning World Champs and a young superstar have to say about it in the video above.

Miranda Miller’s verdict

“I was very pleasantly surprised. It was extremely challenging all weekend. Like, the first couple of runs I did I was like, holy shit! It was just… really challenging. It’s tight, It’s rocky. It’s got a bit of everything to it. Yeah it’s shorter but I think the technical aspect of that makes up for the length. Bring lots of spare rims! And body armour. It’s gonna be a sweet race. It’s not like any of the other tracks.”

Loic Bruni’s verdict

“I’m a big fan of pre-judgements but it was actually pretty hard. We had a really good week of testing and we struggled a lot. The track is super technical. We have a lot of things to try, a lot of improvements to make and it’s not [your] usual World Cup track. I think it’s going to be really interesting. It’s hard. One of the hardest of the year definitely, even if it’s short. But thankfully it’s short but it’s super technical. But it won’t be that tight.”

Fin Iles’ verdict

“There’s a lot of rocks. Ikt’s pretty technical. It’s a lot harder than I was expecting because I’ve seen a lot of GoPro [videos of the course] and it looks pretty smooth but came here and… it’s two minutes but it’s physically really hard and it’s just like… a lot of rocks so you just have to use your mind and start to figure out the lines a lot more so you don’t, sort of, break yourself or bike!”

If you want to see more info about the World Cup DH round in Croatia, here’s the official launch video…

Video description

Mtbtrbovlje [not a typo]: “The track starts with sprint at the top of the hill Sv. Ivan (St. John) at 256m, and continues on gravel terrain beside the main road. There will be a couple of big jumps (10m) added for the world cup race. After this fast section track turns right (NEW rocky entrance) on the mountain path on the slopes of the Kalvarija hill. This part of the track starts with rough rocky part with mild incline, but soon continues with steeper section. There are several turns and also some small jumps in the pine tree forest. The surface is mostly rocky or mixture of rocks and dirt. The track then comes to the middle part where it leaves the mountain path and rocky surface and enters the forest park ‘’Podjavori” – the former winter residence of the Habsburg Archduke Charles Stephen. There are several fast turns, berms and compressions. After this section the track crosses the wall (NEW jump/drop) and then crosses the main road, where the last part of the track begins with a jump into the narrow street and then continues towards the finish in the centre of the town Veli Lošinj at 0m. The track is 1.900 meters long and with provisional changes and features for the World cup it is estimated to be around the 2 min 40 sec mark for the fastest downhill racers in the world.”