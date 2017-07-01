2018 Specialized Stumpjumper Coil Carbon

Öhlins for the trail riding massive.

Inspired by EWS royalty running coil instead of air, The Big S has announced a production run of the Specialized Stumpjumper Coil Carbon 29/6Fattie.

First ride on the single pivot Specialized Epic 2018

Introducing the 2018 Specialized Chisel 29er hardtail

Specialized Stumpjumper Coil Carbon need to know

Same FACT 11M full carbon frame, same as the top end S-Works model

Öhlins RFX 36 coil sprung fork and Öhlins TTX22M rear shock, same as the Enduro Coil

Roval Traverse carbon 29er wheels

SRAM GX 1×11 drivetrain

Race Face Aeffect chainset

SRAM Guide R brakeset

Specialized have confirmed that they’ll be making a production run of the Stumpjumper Carbon resplendent with an Öhlins TTX22M rear shock matched to a coil sprung Öhlins RFX36 fork.

Essentially the same bikes often used by their Enduro World Series racers Curtis Keene and especially Jared Graves.

>>> Why are coil shocks making a comeback?

Apart from the obvious change in suspension spring medium, it still sticks to the 150mm front/135mm rear travel configuration.

Priced at £5,750, the Stumpjumper Coil will sit between the existing Expert (£4,450) and the top of the line S-Works at £7,250.

This has the makings to be a cult favourite amongst enduro and bike park rig riders. We’ll be putting up a full ride review when we get our hands on one.