2018 Specialized Stumpjumper Coil Carbon

Inspired by EWS royalty running coil instead of air, The Big S has announced a production run of the Specialized Stumpjumper Coil Carbon 29/6Fattie.
Specialized Stumpjumper Coil Carbon need to know
- Same FACT 11M full carbon frame, same as the top end S-Works model
- Öhlins RFX 36 coil sprung fork and Öhlins TTX22M rear shock, same as the Enduro Coil
- Roval Traverse carbon 29er wheels
- SRAM GX 1×11 drivetrain
- Race Face Aeffect chainset
- SRAM Guide R brakeset
Specialized have confirmed that they’ll be making a production run of the Stumpjumper Carbon resplendent with an Öhlins TTX22M rear shock matched to a coil sprung Öhlins RFX36 fork.
Essentially the same bikes often used by their Enduro World Series racers Curtis Keene and especially Jared Graves.
>>> Why are coil shocks making a comeback?
Apart from the obvious change in suspension spring medium, it still sticks to the 150mm front/135mm rear travel configuration.
Priced at £5,750, the Stumpjumper Coil will sit between the existing Expert (£4,450) and the top of the line S-Works at £7,250.
This has the makings to be a cult favourite amongst enduro and bike park rig riders. We’ll be putting up a full ride review when we get our hands on one.