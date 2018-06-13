How to ride the UK’s best bike parks for free this summer

Bell Ride Free Days are back for 2018.

The Bell Ride Free series of events is back. Now into its fifth year, the events give you the chance to ride the UK’s best bike parks free of charge.

Bell Ride Free Days

Forest of Dean, July 1st

Hamsterley, August 12th

If you’re interested, get yourself over to bellridefree.co.uk to register for each event as soon as you can basically.

Each event will have limited spaces with registration operating on a first come, first served basis.

Registration opens one month before each event, and will close when the rider limit is reached, so riders are encourage to sign up for their nearest event quickly; entries filled up within 48 hours of registration in previous years.

As well as free access to the parks, free day pass to the uplift service, a Bell goody bag and the chance to win Bell helmets and prizes on the day, there will also be guest appearances by Bell athletes, giving attendees the chance to ride with the pro’s.

Where and when

The trails of the Forest of Dean will kick off Bell Ride Free on July 1nd 2018 for a day of uplifts at one of the UK’s most popular MTB venues.

The shop at Pedalabikeaway will be open for any last minute requirements and hot food will be served from their café while the team from Flyup Downhill will be shuttling riders all day long.

On 12th August the series heads back to the North East for the second instalment at the home of the reigning downhill World Champion; Danny Hart’s Descend Bike Park. With DH tracks, 4X, and miles of All Mountain trails, riders will surely have a day to remember.