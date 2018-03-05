Get paid to build trails with Rowan Sorrell

Back On Track are hiring

Founded back in 2004 by Rowan Sorrell, Back On Track trail building collective are on the lookout for another set of hands to get dirty.

Back on Track job description

It doesn’t happen often, but we’re looking for a new member to join our trail building team.

Depending on experience, the successful candidate will join our team and work shaping and finishing the trails using hand tools, and if all goes well, will eventually learn to also build trails with plant machinery.

We’re going to be doing a project in South Wales very soon that will take around 2 months. You’ll start by working on that project. If all goes well, you’ll then move on with the team to other projects, which could be anywhere in (or out) of the UK. We will select the best candidate to join us for this current build and working with us on that project will form your second interview!

If you think you’re the right person, email us at: info@back-on-track.co.uk

Qualities that are essential include:

• Enthusiasm. You’ll need to love mountain biking and trail building. Even when it’s cold, wet and dark.

• Flexibility. Our work patterns can be irregular. Start times in the morning, finishing times in the evening, and the location of work all vary depending on the project. This suits some people, but not everyone.

• Having your own transport. We aren’t always able to travel together, so a driving license and your own vehicle are essential. You’ll almost certainly need to drive our site vehicles at some point as well.

• Ambition. We exist to design and build the best trails in the world. We can only do that if you also want to create something really special.

• Teams win. You’ll be working in (and often living with) a small team. No egos allowed. Or people who don’t do their washing up.

Things that are helpful:

• Being local to South Wales. We’re based here, so it makes things a lot easier.

• Experience. If you’re the right person, we can teach you everything we know. However, experience of digging your own trails will be an advantage.

• Similarly, excavator, dumper and chainsaw tickets and a CSCS card would be an advantage, but are way less important than being the right person.