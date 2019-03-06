Rosedale Abbey, North Yorkshire Moors route

Contains 4.5km artery of ecstasy.

The section of singletrack from Rosedale Abbey to High Askew is a 4.5km artery of ecstasy.

Adrian Carter from Pace Cycles has been at the forefront of British mountain biking for over 20 years now, and lately he’s also been involved in the pioneering Yorkshire trail-building club known as SingletrAction.

In other words, he knows a thing or two about what constitutes great riding, and he rates this strip of dirt as his knobbly-tyred nirvana.

It’s a tantalising thread of soil bordered by bracken and heather that stitches together a considerable length of the dale. Its curves are subtle and shallow, but stunning all the same. A Kate Moss rather than a Sophia Loren.

Adrian explains; “ride it in late August when the ferns are shoulder-high and the trail becomes a flat-out, 30mph tunnel, with the foliage brushing against your gloves. What’s more, it’s equally as good in either direction, and there’s even a pub at the end for refueling!”