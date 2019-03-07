Sticks Pass, Lake District route

Stick’s Pass has been re-christened Sick Pass in the mbr office. But don’t be put off: it wasn’t the altitude that made us giddy.

This trail, whether ridden as part of an expedition up Helvellyn or approached from the north over the Dodds, is a fantastic mix of challenging rock gardens, sweeping turns, heather-lined singletrack and disused mines. The icing on the cake is a bewildering clatter down a precipitous scree slope that brings you back into Glenridding.