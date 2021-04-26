Vee Snap Trail Enduro Core Top 40 tyre review

For its latest models – including this Vee Snap Trail Enduro Core Top 40 – Vee has worked extensively with Propain’s DH World Cup team to develop its technology and ride quality, so has this relationship borne fruit? Thai brand Vee has been steadily building brand awareness over the last few years and can now be found as OEM spec on the highly regarded Propain bike range. Which is how I was reintroduced to its rubber – on a Propain Spindrift test bike.

Read more: Best mountain bike tyres – front tyres and rear tyres for all conditions

Vee manufactures tyres for many other bike brands, and you might even recognise the distinctive sidewall pattern or ‘threads’ from E*thirteen LG1 and E+Thirteen TRS Race MoPo tyres. It’s a super-soft (40a) slow-rebounding compound that’s perfect for a front tyre where maximum grip and damping aid control.

Vee claims it has worked really hard with test riders to construct a slightly tougher casing than equivalent enduro tyres that still delivers excellent conformity and dullness (and therefore less of a wooden or springy feel). It has achieved this goal pretty well, since this ‘Enduro-Core’ carcass strikes a good balance between support, when hitting berms and minimising squirm at lower pressures, against accurate ground-tracking and comfort.

The weight is reasonable too, at just over a kilo for a tough 29in tyre with thick, cut-resistant, sidewalls. The Snap Trail tread pattern isn’t massively tall, but still pretty spiky and aggressive, with smaller, sharper blocks than E*thirteen’s TRS MoPo using the same rubber blend. This results in slower rolling on tarmac and smooth fireroads – likely because the tread is less squared off on the blocks – but more grip and bite in loose surfaces, mud and deep loam. Wear life is good, and, even with a very low durometer, doesn’t seem to fare any worse than other leading brands in terms of rubber degradation, so abrasion is very even and I’ve not had any knobs shear off completely either.

Composed, with reliable grip, there’s masses of friction on wet roots and rocks, plus the fangier tread makes a lot of sense in regular UK conditions by balancing bite with stability across a wide range of surfaces. There’s no weirdness or bad habits in terms of damping or dead zones at certain lean angles either.

The only negative is that the Vee Snap Trail Enduro Core Top 40 tyre is slow rolling, it’s noticeably draggy on the rear for more traversey, trail-orientated riding. It also took several attempts and some slow leaks to fully seal tubeless; hopefully just bad luck as other Vee tyres have been fine. Overall, there’s nothing to stop you considering this well damped and grippy tyre and it’s just as sorted as more established brands for a little less cash.