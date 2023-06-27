Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M tyre

Italian car tyre giant Pirelli has been hustling into the cycling tyre game for the last few years, but its mountain bike tyres have yet to find the marketplace traction (geddit?) the brand would like. Pirelli is investing heavily though, and also testing and developing MTB tyres with top level DH athletes and teams like Fabien Barel and the Canyon World Cup squad.

The results of this are starting to show, with this Enduro M model having vastly improved grip and damping in the rubber and tread than the Scorpion Enduro S tested a couple of years back. That S model was far too springy and uncontrolled, and while this M is way calmer, the brand also has even softer, extra sticky, 42a Shore rubber versions in different treads coming, versions its downhill and enduro athletes have been using. We haven’t had time to include them here, but we will be reviewing them shortly.

Back to this M model though; it’s the do-it-all tyre in Pirelli’s range, available in either 2.4 or 2.6in widths. The Enduro tag is a little optimistic as this is a more aggro trail tyre in the vein of a Maxxis Hans Dampf or Dissector than the massive-blocked Michelin Wild Enduro.

Mid-sized knobs made from single compound rubber (SmartGrip Gravity formula) wrap one of two casing options – ProWall and HardWall. The former roughly equates an EXO+ style single layer with extra cut protection, and HardWall has a stiffer carcass closer to a Double Down with extra plies.

The 2.4in model here blows up a shade narrow, so if you want something a bit fatter but not too balloon-like, there’s also a 2.6in model that’s not massive. The M tread pattern is all-new, with reasonably blocky, rectangular and angled lugs. There’s heavy siping and curved, alternating offset blocks on the shoulders.

The new rubber compound rolls fast, has good mechanical grip and doesn’t spit the dummy in greasy conditions like the older Pirellis, but isn’t the most confidence inspiring, planted or comfortable. And, whether it’s the offset shoulders mentioned, a ply lay-up that lacks some stability under heavy forces (and we’re talking compared to a Forekaster, not a DH tyre), or the rubber simply not being sticky enough, this Scorpion isn’t quite up there with the best.

Verdict It’s hard to pinpoint why it’s not ‘the one’ when it does nothing majorly wrong, but there’s still a slightly less compliant and damped feeling than rivals. And even though the tread blocks are now much higher friction, they don’t stay connected to the terrain as much as the best tyres. This resulted in us missing a few lines and occasionally coming out of corners in the wrong spot. There’s a sense you couldn’t fully lean as hard as you’d want on the edge blocks, and it’s missing the confidence of the Maxxis Forekaster here. We’re keen to see how the newer, stickier, race models fare, but this M still isn’t the tyre we’d personally buy for all-round performance.