YT’s Trail Cordura Pants are slim, light, and fantastically comfortable

YT might be better known for bikes than kit, but these Cordura Trail Pants are every bit as good as a Capra or Jeffsy.

These are the lighter of two pants in YT’s new Performance clothing line-up, and are aimed at all-day comfort in the saddle, and an eye on making it into the shortlist of best trousers for mountain biking. They’re respectably light at 319g in size medium, and certainly feel minimal when worn. Movement is unrestricted, even when wearing knee pads and pedalling, and the stretchy cuffs mean that it’s not a struggle to take them on and off.

Thanks for this must go to the Cordura fabric with its high 14% Spandex content, so they’re tough as well as stretchy. There’s quite a unique texture to the fabric – it almost looks and feels like crepe paper – but while it’s not quite as silky smooth as some of the brushed fabrics, it’s still plenty comfortable against bare skin. Equally, they don’t get too hot on summer rides. At the waist there’s a ratchet closure and fly gusset that makes comfort breaks less of a hassle. Velcro adjusters give you control over fit, and the overall cut is skinny below the knee, with more room above.

YT’s pants are certainly bristling with tech and features. The knees have welded reinforcement panels, there’s a DWR coating, and there are three well-placed pockets, all with zip security. YT has nailed these, with the waist pockets being perfect for slouching around, while the hidden thigh pocket suits a phone or lift pass. While the pockets are large, a phone tends to migrate around the back of the thigh and stays put. A loop at the back of the waist is useful for hanging them up to dry.

Verdict Available in black or grey, YT has smashed it out of the park with its Trail Cordura Pants. Not only are they light, comfortable to pedal in, and suited to a range of conditions, but they’re excellent value at under £100.