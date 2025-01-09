Rapha’s Trail Gore Tex Pants are the best waterproof trousers I’ve tried in twenty years of testing

I ride through the winter in any weather, and Rapha's Trail Gore-Tex Pants keep me drier and comfier than anything else out there... but they come at a hell of a price

If it’s not currently raining, it will be quite soon. This is the reality of winter mountain biking, but get the right kit, including some of the best waterproof mountain bike trousers, and I can literally ride out the storm.

I’ve tested dozens of grim weather troos over the years and these Rapha Gore-Tex pants are, by a margin, the best. The significant catch though is the UK brand best known for swanky road cycling kit and lifestyle gear is asking £250 for them.

Design and specifications

This price is at least reflected in a level of design detail and tailoring I’ve not found anywhere else. Without any bulkiness or flappy bits, overall fit around my legs and butt is just right, and I’ve also heard the same from riders elsewhere who are different shapes and sizes than me.

Rapha’s pant sits higher at the back for extra coverage, and the waist band design is totally sorted with double tensioning straps to cinch the trouser in tightly well above the hips. It’s all then firmly held in place with cam-lock fasteners that never accidentally loosen while riding.

On top of this, the fly wrap and waist buckle also uses a sturdy metal button with an internal slot. It means I have to pay attention when taking them off as yanking them open won’t work, but the tradeoff is they can’t accidentally pop or pull open. This extra level of detail is great on a piece of kit that will routinely get so covered in mud I sometimes add over a kilo of mud to my legs, which is weight that basically wants to pull those trousers down to my ankles.

Rapha doesn’t specify the exact type of three-layer Gore Tex fabric used, but I’m assuming it’s not Gore Tex Pro (like 7Mesh’s Thunder pants) as it would likely shout loudly about that. Whatever the material, it is very quiet when I’m pedalling and less crinkly than plenty of other waterproof trousers. As you’d expect, there are fully taped seams inside, which have proven durable and remained stuck through a full year of filthy gritty riding conditions.

Two perfectly positioned hip pockets fit a full-length smart phone inside and hold the contents close enough to my thighs to remain stable… neither has a waterproof zip though, meaning water can potentially get inside. That said, one reason Rapha might not have specced them is rubberised zips often eventually degrade and jam, something I’ve experienced on almost every bit of clothing that gets muddy.

Performance

Rapha’s shape is relatively slim and cut more like regular riding trousers than baggy and flappy outdoor waterproofs. Six size options help achieve perfect fit and the default shape of a slightly bent knee matches my leg shape on the bike. There is also enough room in the backside for mountain bikers’ more muscular legs, so there’s no pulling or tightness when I turn the cranks or shift about off the back of the bike.

Because the waterproof Gore Tex material follows the shape of my legs so well there’s no sense of restricting or inhibiting movement, despite the stretch-free material. The pants taper below my knee while still allowing room inside for kneepads, while the elasticated cuff prevents excessive splashes and water creeping in from the bottom. Being tighter on the calf and ankle (without any bulky zips) also means less mud can cling cling on when it’s fired up from the front wheel. This is important as it reduces weight, flapping, and the chance of the expensive fabric getting caught in the drivetrain.

Rapha’s waist band set up is the best I’ve tried in any MTB pant. It’s rock solid once set, and however much mud and gunk are blasted onto the surface adding weight, they stay well planted on my hips and never loosen. The bonus is there’s also extra security in the grooved waist popper that resists accidental opening, which I’ve experienced too often on plenty of other MTB trousers when wet and heavy.

So far, I haven’t mentioned the main offer here, which is the waterproofing itself. In theory, Rapha’s trousers shouldn’t offer any extra waterproofness over leading 3-layer rivals. But with the better cut and fit they’ve kept me drier longer. Many times, they have offered hours of protection in most saturated conditions and breathability is superb too Even on milder wet days there is no sense of the dreaded boil-in-the-bag, old-school, waterproof feel, plus they aren’t too scratchy inside.

One of the most impressive things about this trouser is after almost a year of using it, Rapha’s thick 70 denier weave fabric (all over) still keeps working and has also proved tough enough to resist any little snags or rips from general wear and tear, sharp vegetation or the front chainring. This durability is the exact opposite of one of my other favourite winter riding trousers, Rab’s even more breathable, supple, yet fragile Cinder Kinetic.

Verdict The Rapha Gore Tex Trail Pant is the best waterproof MTB trouser I’ve tested. Rapha’s fit and features are superb, and the fabric offers next-level protection and comfort in properly grim conditions. The top performance comes at a price tag that is going to make plenty riders baulk though, which is the only thing stopping me awarding it top marks.