Fox Women’s Ranger Pants review

Fox has been increasing its women’s pants offering in recent years, which means more choice and more variety to suit the UK’s varied riding conditions. These pants are a lightweight, slim-fitting option that are great for the changeable conditions we can so often face. It’s worth noting that these don’t come with any DWR coating on them, so although they are a quick-drying, technical fabric, they don’t offer huge amounts of rain protection if you are caught in a summer thunderstorm.

Really subtle in their styling, with minimal branding dotted on the thigh and ankle, it would be hard to spot that these are MTB-specific pants if you ditched the bike and and sat down in a cafe. This will suit some people well, but if you’re looking for Fox’s signature bold, stylised designs, you might be disappointed.

They have a good fit – the 31in inside leg worked well for both of our heights, and the tapered ankle and slim silhouette were flattering. Rachael sized up to a medium for a more baggier fit to give more space in the thighs, which were perfect for knee pads underneath. Laura stayed on a size Large, which was definitely slimmer in the leg but still accommodated hips and bum well.

The popper waist fastening was complemented by sliding adjusters on the side that allowed a good level of personalisation to the fit, but the shiny material meant that they needed readjustment over long rides. Having said that, they will still be a plus for anyone looking for a pant with options to customise the fit around the hips and waist.

Fit:

Rach: I tried the Small and Medium. The Small was slimmer in the legs and tighter on the bum while the Medium had more room for knee pads – which I preferred.

Laura: I stuck with a Large, which was slimmer in the thigh but fitted well around the waist, and accommodated hips well, although the waist hung lower than others, particularly at the back.

Verdict Overall, we think the Fox Women’s Ranger Pants are a great option for a wide variety of spring/summer conditions.