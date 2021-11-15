Endura Women’s MT500 Burner Pant review

If you compare the material, features and build quality, the Endura Women’s MT500 Burner Pant is identical to the men’s pant, the difference is the sizing. Review by Alice Burwell.

The Endura Women’s MT500 Burner Pant made from a four-way stretch fabric, which means it gives with you when riding but fits snug in all the right places. It feels nice against bare skin and to keep that bold colour looking good for as long as possible, it’s also coated with PFC-Free, durable water-repellent finish. The MT500 also has a reinforced seat, is shaped to accommodate kneepads and also has a tapered leg to keep flapping material out of the chain. The waist adjusters are simple Velcro and, while they’re not excessively bulky, the female Velcro strips (the fuzzy bits) could be longer, allowing the straps to sit flatter against the waist. There’s a silicone gripper on the back to stop the pant slipping down, which sort of works.

The zip on the fly is excellent quality and, if either of the press studs on the waist fail, there’s also a Velcro patch as back-up. Zipped hand pockets stop valuables falling out and again there are long zip tags, which are great when fingers are cold. I’m not super-sold on the Clickfast liner compatibility though – it means you can press-stud your inners into this pant, but this doesn’t really offer any advantages. But I do like that this trouser is not mesh-lined as I often seem to catch the mesh when putting on other trousers that feature it.

The MT500 Burner strikes the right balance between a mountain bike trouser that’s light and breathable but offers enough warmth and protection on a cold day. Obviously, the performance in wet weather is nowhere near that of a full waterproof, but it does dry quickly.

For £90 this is a very good all-round riding pant, that looks and feels great and, just in case you don’t like paprika (it’s a bit spicy for some) Endura also offers the Endura Women’s MT500 Burner Pant in plain black.

