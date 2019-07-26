Topeak Survival Gear Box review

Resists rusting and getting gunked up with crud way more than a standard multi-tool

You might have noticed everything often gets covered in crap when mountain biking, so Topeak’s Gear Box wins by stashing 23 tools inside a moulded plastic, clasp-closing, case to keep them clean and dry.

There’s a good range of quality (forged and hardened) tools including common Allen and Torq keys, a 4-way spoke key that also does Mavic wheels, and a chain tool. This final piece also incorporates a chain pin breaker, that’s one of the more useful MTBer items, as it’s rarely on your mate’s multi-tools out riding.

There’s also a puncture repair kit with instant patches, tyre levers and disc brake pad spacer, so most bases are covered in one package.

The Gear Box isn’t bulky or heavy and will handily clip to a seat tube too (although the majority of mountain bikers with dropper posts will lose this feature due to the ‘base’ diameter being too large for the mount). Aside from this lack of compatibility, this is a neat bit of kit just to sling in your pack that will resist rusting and getting gunked up with crud way more than a ‘standard’ multi-tool.