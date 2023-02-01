Jobsworth Bike Tool Kit 48 piece review

Planet X has a reputation for some of the keenest prices in the cycling industry, so it’s no surprise this Jobsworth box packs 48 tools for under £70. That’s almost double the number of items in Decathlon’s 500 kit, for only £20 more. The brand describes the kit as ‘pro-level workshop quality’ and the tools are definitely high quality on the whole, but there’s a sense of leaning more towards ‘generic cycling’ than modern MTB-specific tools.

It’s housed in a really robust heavy box with clasps that won’t easily get damaged if you sling it in the back of your car or van. There’s tool organisation is sorted too, with a mixture of foam inserts for the bigger items and plastic and steel trays above with useful compartments. The super-solid forged chain tool is a particular highlight. It works great, is adjustable for all chain widths and comes with a replacement chain link pin in the handle. The (also forged) allen key set boasts a full spread of sizes from 10mm down to 1.5mm – not always the case – and each key gets chamfered edges for easy insertion. We were pleased to see the 10mm in there as it’s a reasonably common size for servicing hubs and freehub bodies on expensive wheels.

Jobsworth’s cable cutters are solid with a crisp action, while bike cleaning is covered with a claw/brush, to gouge out gunk from jockey wheels and cassettes, as well as a self-contained chain cleaner bath. There are small metal spanners that hark back to more basic bikes, but the smallest 8mm is actually really useful for working on modern hydraulic disc brakes. There’s also a puncture repair kit – not normally something we’d expect to see – but might actually prove useful at some point; even if it’s just nicking the rubber solution to help bed in a tubeless tyre plug.

Less impressive are the cheap screwdrivers and single (low quality) T25 Torx key – many modern mountain bikes use T10/T30/T40 as well these days. Also missing are chain link pliers, the flimsy tyre levers flex when installing heavy duty tyre casings, and the shallow spiked cassette tool won’t fit the top cap on a RockShox fork.

Verdict You can’t argue with the amount of tools here for the price and the overall quality is high, with forged and shot-peened finishes, but some items – like the Shimano ISIS splined crank puller, and the array of cone spanners – will be redundant on a modern rig. We’d rather see disc brake tools and quick link pliers in their place.