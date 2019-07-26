Joystick Binary stem review

Joystick Binary stem looks pretty similar to many stems of this type on the market but has a couple of feature that make it stand out from the crowd.

Joystick has given the Binary a very wide clamping area to not only distribute clamping forces but also help increase steering stiffness. This is deemed safe to use on both aluminium and carbon handlebars and combines with a zero gap clamping arrangement to take the guess work out of distributing clamping forces. The shaping of the Binary almost gives it the look of a negative rise stem but it keeps your bars level with zero rise. The steerer clamp area is thankfully quite shallow and the stack height comes in at a shade over 40mm. Joystick has also ensured that the Binary has minimal sharp edges around the steerer clamp to make it as knee friendly as possible. The Binary has been machined to the bare minimum and our 50mm sample came in at 154 grams on our scales. Whilst this isn’t particularly featherweight it is very competitive for stem designed for taking the abuse of enduro and all-mountain riding. Talking about performance, the Binary is impressive in it’s refusal to budge even under the heaviest loads. The large clamp surface area and machined ribs ensure very little twist and flex even in the longer 50mm stem we tested. Joystick also produce the Binary in a 35mm length as well as both 31.8 and 35mm handlebar diameter.