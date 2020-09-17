Burgtec Enduro MK3 stem review

Burgtec Enduro Mk3 stem split-front clamp makes it fiddly to line up and install bars (we prefer gapless clamps), but you will only have to do it once!

Read more: Best mountain bike stems in 2020

Can you detect the difference in stiffness between stems? Even when they’re as stubby as 50mm or less? I certainly think so, and I’ve argued that point many times with the more sceptical of my riding buddies. Once you start back-to-backing them on the same track, on the same bike, with the same bars, it’s actually pretty crazy how much difference a small block of aluminium can make to steering precision and stiffness. One of the stems that was at the twistier end of my spectrum was the old Burgtec Enduro MK2 stem.

Burgtec knows this too, and that’s why its new stem is designed specifically to be more solid. With the MK3, extra rigidity has been gained by using a new process to the brand: cold forging. This method makes total sense as I’ve frequently noticed superior solidity in forged versus machined stems during testing, and Burgtec also reckons it delivers superior strength, fatigue life and impact resistance.

Forging involves using huge hydraulic pressures to form shapes very close to finished articles, in turn re-aligning alloy grain structures and reducing potential stress vectors by ‘moulding’ them into the product’s outline. The new stem’s two-piece bar clamp has also been widened and the steerer tube clamp made taller to boost overall stiffness. Everything then bolts together with 4mm steel bolts throughout.

On the trails, the Burgtec Enduro MK3 stem is way more solid with a far more direct steering response than its predecessor. If you’re obsessive about weight, you can get a lighter stem that’s just as stiff, but Burgtec has struck a decent balance. With a wide range of colours, some precise size increments and the fact I’ve had zero creaks or issues riding this in the Alps every day, I’m happy to recommend it.