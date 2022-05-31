Spada Pro Orion short review

Spada is new to the mountain bike world, it’s made motorbike stuff for years but now the brand has stretched out to cover MTB too, launching with a full wardrobe of products from helmets to gloves and this Pro short.

Baggies are difficult things to get right. The best mountain bike shorts combine perfect fit, robust materials and all-day comfort – has new kid on the block Spada got it right first time?

It’s not got a lot wrong, that’s for sure.

First up the Pro uses two-way stretch Taslan nylon and spandex fabric for the main material, meaning it’ll expand laterally but not vertically. Spada has not fallen into the trap of using four-way stretch fabric, which I really hate on a short as the weight of your phone and key and any mud or water you’ve been spattered with can drag the short out of shape. Instead the short is comfy and yielding without being shapeless.

It’s a slightly old-school shape though, the Pro shorts are baggy enough to be right out of 2010, and they’re more voluminous around the hips than most we’ve seen for a good decade or so. That’s not necessarily a bad thing of course, perhaps even useful if you’re big in that area, and the inside leg length also suits taller riders – it’s a big 15in.

Be warned though, the Pros come up way bigger than expected, I’m usually a large but I had to downsize to a medium.

Spada has added more flex to the design with a band of mesh material running horizontally underneath the waistband, and another stretchy panel on the front running horizontally up from the crotch. It certainly makes the short yielding and comfy when you’re sat down and pedalling, but it also makes it bunch up and gather in those flexible areas.

It’s not the only interesting material choice either, the seat isn’t reinforced but the material there has a rougher and more durable feel. Then there are a load of good details, like the lazer cut holes for ventilation, mesh hand pockets with smooth-running zip closures, and grippy waistband to stop them sliding down.

Verdict Spada has hit the ground running with the Pro shorts, they’re comfy and durable, well made and a decent price too. The styling is old-school, but that might suit some of us old-school riders out there.