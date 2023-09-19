Fasthouse Crossline 2.0 short review

Fasthouse is a motocross brand that’s crossed over into MTB kit in recent years and brought a subtle, racy styling inferred by the chequerboard rear waistband detail. We put its Crossline 2.0 lightweight trail short to the test.

This Crossline 2.0 short uses a detailed cut with multiple fabric panels and a diagonal seam that goes from the buttocks to the front of the thigh, not unlike shorts from another moto-originated brand, Troy Lee Designs.

Both myself at 5ft 9in and model Chris, at 6ft 4in, found Fasthouse’s fit and cut excellent, and there’s plenty of room for muscly thighs and buttocks without being baggy on the waist; something I find an issue with the majority of MTB shorts.

The way the slightly textured fabric is articulated makes it feel invisible when pedalling, and there’s zero creep or wriggling at the waist thanks to a broad waistband and dual Velcro tabs at the side of the hips. These boast the perfect amount of stretch, and good grab on the hook and loop fasteners.

Fasthouse’s polyester blend uses a wicking Coolmax fabric with a finish to shed moisture and 5% spandex for a bit of extra give. There’s not as much four-way stretchiness going on as rival shorts like Endura’s Singletrack Lite, but it doesn’t matter because the tailoring is so good. The Crossline 2.0 feels totally unobtrusive and also holds a really good shape on the thighs while riding and when off the bike.

For something as simple as a mountain bike short, you’d imagine it’d be easy to get it dead right, but loads of products have poor waist fit, adjustment and fasteners. Many shorts also sit badly and flap around when you’re not riding, or have flared out hems that are too baggy at the knee in an attempt to accommodate knee pads, but none of that is not the case here. Fasthouse keeps it simple with the overall shape, but helps the short move with well-positioned panels and the fabric doesn’t get snagged or pulled too easily when brushing vegetation.

Verdict This short is cool and quick drying, and with deep, slanted, front pockets with quality YKK zips the contents are always in the right place. There’s nothing really to complain about, making it a short I find myself regularly choosing from a big selection of kit.