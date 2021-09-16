7Mesh Slab short review

There are five different shorts in the 7Mesh range, with this 7Mesh Slab model being aimed at the enduro end of the spectrum.

If the enduro classification of the 7Mesh Slab short conjures up images of thick fabric and extra reinforcements, think again. It’s an incredibly light and minimal short, with only the Patagonia Dirt Roamer making less of an impression on the scales.

The weight of a phone and car key in the single pocket – located behind the right thigh – didn’t tug the fabric or flap around excessively on rough terrain, though ideally to make it rank really up there with the very best mountain bike shorts we would like to see a pocket on each leg to balance the load and keep items separate.

7Mesh uses a four-way stretch fabric with a fairly high elastane content, which makes the Slab extra stretchy. It has a beautifully soft touch against bare skin, and the ultrasonically welded seams are so minimal they almost disappear.

With a 14.5in inseam, we had no issues with pad gaps either, and the DWR coating worked beautifully when tested for water resistance.

Where the Slab short gets a bit kooky is at the crotch. There’s a no fly zone, with a seamless gusset, large elasticated waist panels and a front-mounted adjuster. Supposedly this helps prevent chafing, but it also makes going for a comfort break more difficult. On balance, we would prefer a regular fly – fortunately 7Mesh offers the more traditional Farside Long and Glidepath.

A premium, luxurious, lightweight option from 7Mesh then, even if it favours those with a strong bladder. With a regular waist and an extra pocket, these could be a perfect 10.