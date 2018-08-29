Shimano AM9 shoe review

"A very pleasant fit on and off the bike". Reader review by Ben K.

The Athertons’ influence is clear to see in the Shimano AM9, with protection and grip to suit harsh riding conditions and the most aggressive riding.

Reader review by Ben K | Enduro/Gravity rider

Instagram: @Benisjamin

First impressions of the shoe?

On first appearance these shoes look a little heavy, but once they on your feet they are a light comfortable fit. I love the clean look of these shoes with the lace shield keeping away any stray laces.

How is the fit of the shoe – ie narrow, wide, normal etc?

Normal.

How stiff is the sole?

Stiff enough for good power transfer but still enough flex for all day pedals and push ups!

What is the retention system (laces, BOA dial etc), and how has it performed thus far?

Laces covered by a lace shield, the lace shield could be abit longer as sideways movement of your feet can cause it to pop free from the Velcro.

How are the shoes off the bike for walking etc?

Plenty of grip for walking in slow and just the right amount of flex for walking over rough, rocky ground.

Performance and durability – how long have you had these shoes? Which features are good/bad, and how well have they stood up to use?

I have been riding these shoes for a few seasons now, from racing to gentle spins around the local. They are pretty stiff soled at first but have loosened up for a very pleasant fit on and off the bike. It’s only this last month or so that the stitching has started to come away from the toe guard.

Verdict Rating: 9/10