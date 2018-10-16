Giro Jacket II Flat shoe review

The Giro Jacket II Flat shoe is one of the cheapest, but with a gumwall sole, thick tongue and heel pads and tough materials, the finish doesn’t look cheap.

The sturdy water resistant and breathable upper is well perforated for airflow and wraps the foot snuggly to give a stable hold when laced up, so there’s minimal foot roll or twisting off the midsole.

Like the more expensive Giro Riddance, the Jacket uses Vibram rubber underneath. Here it’s the brand’s Ecostep blend, which uses a minimum of 30% recycled rubber in a nod to environmental conservation. The outer sole uses a dotted tread pattern with bigger spaces at the toe and heel and tighter blocks where pedal studs mesh with the middle. The sole syncs well with platforms in dry conditions and under rider loads.

Where we wouldn’t fully recommend it, however, is on the gnarliest DH tracks or for muddy riding, where surefootedness is a priority. Echoing our complaints with its more expensive sibling, the sole here simply doesn’t cut it when pedals are wet or greasy, and it isn’t the best at climbing up steep, slippery tracks on foot either. This lack of outright grip and friction is compounded by feet bouncing off pedals in the roughest sections of trails too; a trait that erodes confidence at vital moments.

Decent enough for summer blasts, the Jacket II is super comfy, and works well for a bit of summer trail riding, but we wouldn’t choose it for year-round, proper UK mountain biking.