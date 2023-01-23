Fizik Terra Artica X2 winter boots review

The Fizik Terra Artica X2 is one of the most expensive clipless winter boots we’ve tested, but it is superbly made and features a quality eVent membrane. The rip-stop Nylon upper is stiff, so there’s absolutely no foot movement when pedalling hard, and good support when scrambling up steep inclines. However, the placement of the waterproof zip on the side of the shoe, and the fact that it’s only about 75mm long, makes this boot really difficult to get into. There’s only a single pull tag on the rear too, so you also end up pulling the neoprene sock at the front, and this puts quite a bit of stress on this area.

To secure your foot, the Fizik Terra Artica X2 comes with a BOA L6 dial that tightens clockwise and releases by pulling up. To get it tight we had to wear gloves because the dial is pretty thin and not that grippy. It also doesn’t release the cable that easily – you physically have to grab the nylon cord and pull up, not something that’s particularly easy on the bike.

The Fizik Terra Artica X2 gets a Megagrip Vibram tread, which is actually one of the softest here. Off the bike grip is excellent and there’s plenty of cushioning for rocky scrambles. The cleat box is spacious and offset to one side, creating sufficient heel and crank clearance, but like the Northwave Kingrock GTX Plus, the Fizik Terra Artica X2 isn’t that easy to clip in and out of. During testing we had quite a few moments where we literally couldn’t get out of the Crankbrothers Mallet E pedals, which was not good for rider confidence or our fragile knees.

Verdict The Fizik Terra Artica X2 is a really expensive boot, but it is excellent quality, fully resistant to the elements, and should last several cold hard seasons. However, we’ve marked it down a point because of the tricky access and because clipping out of the pedal was often impossible.