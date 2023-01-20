Five Ten TrailCross Pro winter boots review

There are a couple of ‘Pro’ features to it, but essentially the TrailCross Pro is just a high-top version of Five Ten’s regular Trailcross. The cuff adds a bit of extra protection and warmth, but there’s no breathable membrane, and a quick look at the mesh over the toe tells you it’s not waterproof. We’ve included it here because it gave us an opportunity to try a regular shoe with a waterproof sock.

Those ‘Pro’ details include an upper that is made from recycled materials. You also get the dial-based BOA fit system, which is fully micro-adjustable, so you can really dial in the amount of tension in the laces and back it off as your feet swell during a ride. The Li2 dial on the TrailCross Pro works in a similar way to others here; it’s just slightly thicker, so there’s more to get hold of and we could actually get it tighter.

The TrailCross Pro is also a little wider and stiffer than the regular TrailCross. It also has the most amount of space around the cleat of any shoe on test, and it even comes with shims, which we actually used to pack another shoe on test.

As you’d expect with Five Ten, the rubber is the softest on test. Five Ten uses its Stealth Marathon compound, which isn’t as tacky as used on its flat pedal shoes, but it’s still pretty low rebound and improves the overall stability and walking traction. To add some front-end protection, the TrailCross Pro has a moulded toe cap and impact-resistant toe box.

Verdict The TrailCross Pro is a lightweight trail shoe that clips in and out effortlessly and has a nice feel. If you run it with a waterproof sock it’s a good choice for milder conditions, because it doesn’t increase weight or bulk. However, it does come at a premium, and for £20 less you can actually buy the fully sealed TrailCross Gore-Tex shoe, which is a better winter option.