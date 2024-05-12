The Zefal Mt. Mini is the fastest mini pump in the west – but there’s a catch

Zefal has been making pumps for over 100 years, and its fluoro frame pumps were de rigueur on mountain bikes in the nineties. This latest mountain bike-specific model stands among the best mountain mini pumps because it gets up to pressure quicker than any we’ve tested. But the large volume means those last few pumps are hard work.

Design and specifications

The Zefal Mt. Mini is immediately distinguished by its chubby body. The 30mm diameter barrel is made from machined aluminium, with subtle ribbing spun into the surface, while the handle is smooth. Compared to my favourite pump – the OneUp EDC 70cc – the Mt. Mini is quite a bit fatter and longer. As such it may not fit in every hip pack, although it does come with a secure velcro frame mount. Internal capacity of the Mt. Mini is a substantial 90cc, which is between the two OneUp EDC models.

It’s an inverted design, in that you pump with the barrel and hold the handle steady. To use, pull the hose out of the top of the handle – this extends by a useful 140mm – and attach the chuck to the valve with the locking head. The internals are reversible depending on whether you have presta or schrader valves. This locking lever is long and easy to use, and gets a trendy oil-slick finish, while the sturdy hose bends easily between the spokes and lets you access the valve without putting lots of stress on the valve core.

Performance

Zefal’s Mt. Mini is the fastest mini-pump I’ve ever tested at getting up to pressure. 100 strokes into our 29×2.5in Maxxis Minion test tyre yielded 19.9psi – almost perfect. In comparison, the OneUp EDC 70cc only got to 12psi with the same number of strokes. That means you have to spend less time pumping at the trailside if you get a puncture, and more time riding. On the other hand, the last thirty strokes were noticeably harder, and the last ten were really tough as it became more difficult to compress the air into the tyre. That’s the trade-off with large volume pumps – they shift more air, but need more effort to achieve higher pressures.

And while the Mt. Mini is not uncomfortable to use, the diameter of the pump and the slightly slippery aluminium surfaces do reduce grip for those last few strokes. Some kind of rubber moulded grip would definitely help towards the end. I did like the design of the handle/barrel, which means there’s no chance of trapped fingers, and the secure head means I didn’t lose any air when attaching or detaching the pump. However, Zefal should add a rubber cap for the chuck to stop dust getting into the pump when mounted on a bike frame.

Verdict The Zefal Mt. Mini is an impressive pump that lets you minimise time fixing a flat. It gets up to pressure in almost half the time of some rivals, but it does need a firm hand and a strong arm as you get into the operating pressure range of most MTB tyres. The price is competitive, the build quality is top notch, and it is a nice pump to use. Its size and bulk means it might not be suitable for carrying in a hip pack, and we’d like to see a cap over the head for mounting on the frame.