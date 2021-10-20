Blackburn Chamber Tubeless Floor Pump review

If you’re looking for one of the best tubeless charger floor pumps, Blackburn makes the innovative Chamber. The unique feature of the Chamber pump is the handle, it’s effectively a mini handlebar fitted with a couple of rubber grips. Blackburn says that you can actually fit your grips of choice because the 22.2mm diameter is identical to regular bar and in theory you can also fit a wider bar too, due to the centre clamp being 31.8mm.

The Chamber has one of the longest hoses on test, which means you an easily inflate a tyre with the bike in a workstand or around a corner if you’re worried about the tyre blowing off. With the handle at full extension, the pump is also one of the tallest too, so it’s not going to suit short users but it only took 37 strokes to get the pressure up to 160psi. It does have an easy to read gauge and an ‘Anyvalve’ pump head works for both Presta and Schrader valves. There’s a thumb lock to hold it securely in place and you can drain any built-up pressure via an air bleed button.

The Charge Switch is marked, it’s easy to operate, and the big blast of air seated our test tyre first time. Depending on the size of tyre, once charged there’s about 20psi in the tyre (and chamber) so tweaking the tyre pressure only required a couple of extra strokes.

Verdict In use the Chamber is really solid and the customisable features are a really nice touch but for tall riders only.