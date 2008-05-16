Specialized Air-8 £39.99

Weight: 280g (Medium) / Colours: black, red/black or silver / Sizes: S, M, L / Crash replacement £16

Contact: Specialized UK, 020 8391 3500

Like the Air Force 3 the Air-8 is a good-looking beast, and with a clip-on visor has a style equally at home on or off road. There are plenty of vents all over the lid but we couldn’t help but feel that the internal channels weren’t as deep as they could be. There were so many though, we never overheated. Using Specialized’s Pro-fit 2 system, there is a slight vertical adjustment on the rear band as well as the usual tightening, which was welcome for improved fit. We did find tightening the retention system slightly trickier than the wheel style adjusters, as there was a tendency to adjust one side more than the other. The exposed back is prone to dings, but overall this is a good helmet for the cash.



MBR RATING: 8/10