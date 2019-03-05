Kona Wah Wah 2 Composite flat pedal review

The Kona Wah Wah 2 takes the original Wah Wah’s a large platform, thin profile and grippy pins and brings them bang up to date for today’s trail riding.

What’s even better about the new Wah Wah is it’s available in a composite body, bringing the price way down compared to the aluminium version. Proving to be incredibly durable (there’s hardly a mark on the body after a few months of riding), this body is made of a glass fibre reinforced nylon that seems to shrug off the abuse. It also features a pretty large, concaved platform, allowing plenty of real estate for big footed riders to feel comfortable on. This space really supports the foot and makes it easy to keep it centred on the pedal, improving confidence both climbing, cornering and descending.

To help improve grip seven tallish, removable pins are fitted per side. What I particularly liked about these is they are distributed asymmetrically, with more located at the front of the pedal. This approach enables small positional changes to be a little easier if your foot isn’t in the perfect position when you set off, something to be appreciated when dropping into super steep, technical trails.

The Wah Wah 2 runs on a large sealed bearing situated slap bang next to the crank arm. Whilst this design does enable the Wah Wah 2 to keep a super slim profile we did find it fouled on a couple of thicker crank types. So you might find you’ll need to run a couple of pedal spacers to keep things spinning freely.

Light, durable and grippy, the Wah Wah 2 is an impressive pedal that ticks all the boxes and deserves to carry on the mighty Wah Wah name.