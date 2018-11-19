Niterider Lumina OLED 1100 Boost light review

Although the Niterider Lumina OLED 1100 Boost is pretty reasonable £140 it doesn’t include the helmet mount which would set you back a further £20.

>>> The best mountain bike lights

Packed with technology and power, that doesn’t make the Niterider a bad price, just something worth keeping in mind when comparing like for like. It is also about to be superseded by the 1200 which is, as the name suggests, boosted to 1200 lumens, but with no other changes at the same price.

The beam pattern is a very focussed centre spot with harsh ring around the edges, so it is very much restricted to helmet duties as this wouldn’t work well in a bar mounted scenario. A shame really as that OLED display is excellent, with bright and clear information on battery status and power level very easy to read – if you are looking at it from above that is. It isn’t visible on the helmet of course, unless dropping your head to a mate and enquiring after your battery life.

We also find the flush backlit buttons, easy to locate if you can see them, are very difficult to find using touch when up on the helmet. If you are using even thin gloves, forget it. This makes it pretty difficult to adjust power settings on the move, unless you can memorise the location of the relevant button which you do, kind of, over time.

This leaves it in an awkward limbo – that tight beam renders it useless as a bar mount, but the excellent display and backlit buttons are wasted on a helmet mount. The light quality is good however, which goes a long way to save the day.