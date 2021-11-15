Blackburn Dayblazer 1500 light review

The Blackburn Dayblazer 1500 has twin LEDs, which result in a wide spread of light, but with a more focused centre area. To secure the light to any handlebar diameter, there’s a big stretchy rubber strap on the bottom, but also included in the box is a three-pronged, GoPro mount, so if you have a helmet with a clamp already installed, or one like a Bell that’s built-in, you can just bolt the Dayblazer 1500 straight on.

Using the GoPro mount keeps everything low, so you’re less likely to catch the light on a branch, and it also eliminates the scratchy Velcro strap – we had a few reports from follically-challenged test riders about irritation.

There are five light modes built into the Dayblazer 1500 – three constant – 1,500, 750 and 400 lumens, and two flashing options with 270 and 120 lumens respectively. Accessing the modes is via a top-mounted button and, while it’s reasonably positive, it’s not as quick as the Sigma. It has a built-in gauge that works in a similar way though – green translates to 75% battery life, orange is 75-25% and red is below 25%. Run time is up there with the best mountain bike lights – we got a good 90 minutes out of this light before we hit the red line. Charging is done via a Micro USB on the tail of the light and a cable is included in the box.

Back-to-back with the Sigma Buster 700, the light quality wasn’t as white or as crisp and it’s not as bright, especially on the lower 750 lumens setting. It works better than the Sigma as a handlebar light because the wider beam just illuminates more of the trail, but you really don’t need that spot beam if you already have a secondary light up top.

In a sense the Dayblazer 1500 is a compromise because it’s designed for road and off-road usage, but it still packs a punch for a light of its size. We really like that both clamps are included in the box and it fits all handlebar sizes without having to mess about with shims or tricky bolts.