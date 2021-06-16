Troy Lee Designs Lillium Short Sleeve Jersey review

TLD has a good range of garments for women, with three different lines aimed at a variety of riding styles. The Mischief is more gravity orientated, made from more durable materials and has a loose fit. The Luxe range aims to bring ultimate comfort to your riding. The final line is the Lilium which is sort of the all-rounder, designed for all-day pedalling, but still tough enough for the bike park. We opted to test the trail-ready Lilium range.

The short sleeve Lilium jersey comes in heather ginger (think dusty pink) or heather smoke blue. The women’s market can be a tricky one to please, and TLD seems to have aimed somewhere between wild and mild, opting for light pastel feminine-type block colours and minimal branding. The jersey has just one small Troy Lee Designs lettered logo on the top left shoulder.

The Lilium jersey uses a soft four-way stretch knit (90 per cent polyester, 10 per cent spandex) with the engineered mesh adding extra ventilation. TLD has used only Bluesign fabrics for a number of years now while its flatlock stitching provides extra durability and comfort.

Rachael initially tested a small, but sized up to a medium for a looser fitting style. Laura tested the size large. The jersey falls is longer in length than other models on test, which adds to its airy feel. It’s light with good ventilation and so comfy, with a slight stretch from the added spandex – we nearly forgot we were wearing it. With UPF 20+ sun protection and super quick-drying properties it’s definitely a jersey to wear in summer. That said, there is also a long sleeve version if you want to extend its usable season.

Fit:

Rachael: Tried both small and medium, stayed with the medium for a looser fitting t-shirt style. Plenty of room to breathe or for those with a bigger chest area.

Laura: The Large just fit well, nicely shaped for boobs, waist and hips and a noticeable difference between the front and the dropped hem at the back gave great coverage on a longer torso.

Verdict Overall, the simple, clean and subtle design is backed by quality fabrics and proved to be a firm favourite with both of us.