Nukeproof Outland DriRelease Long Sleeve jersey review

The black and grey striped Nukeproof Outland jersey may have a hint of prison chic about it, but thankfully in terms of comfort it’s more five star hotel than damp, claustrophobic cell. Nukeproof also offers plain black and red options if you’re not into the convict look.

Using DriRelease cotton fabric, the long sleeve jersey feels like a soft, stretchy t-shirt rather than a traditional MTB top. It’s smoother against the skin than Merino – which can sometimes feel a little scratchy – and the generous cut and four-way stretch means it doesn’t restrict movement, but it’s also not so baggy as to sag and catch on stuff. DriRelease actually weaves it’s moisture transfer technology into its fibres, so there’s no coating to wear away or wash off, and it does an excellent job of pulling sweat from the skin and transferring it to the surface of the garment where it can evaporate. As such it’s cool enough to wear in the heat of summer, but warm enough to double as a base layer under a jacket in the winter. Well made, there’s not even the slightest sign of a loose thread on my own jersey, and that’s after over a year of use, including two winters. And despite the care instructions advising against, I’ve put mine through the tumble dryer numerous times without issue.

Verdict A great, comfortable jersey that performs well whatever the weather, and at £30 it’s excellent value too.