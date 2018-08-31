Mons Royale Yamakasi Baselayer T review

Mons Royale Yamakasi merino T-shirt uses a lightweight fabric with perforated back and underarm panels for maximum air-flow and cooling.

>>> Our ultimate foul weather recommended riding kit

I’m a total sucker for merino wool as it seems to wick moisture better than man made fibres, and doesn’t stink even if you saturate it repeatedly with sweat.

Mons Royale’s fine weave comprises over 80% merino with a nylon and elastane blend for better comfort, fit and shape retention. The fabric is brilliant in summer where you can literally see the sweat bead on the outside and evaporate as you ride, plus and the mesh back is super cool and airy. I’ve washed it multiple times and it keeps shape well too, unlike some merino tops that shrink over time.

Well made with neat stitching and a good cut, the Yamakasi function is a solid 10/10, and I’ve not seen another product that offers the mesh back and arm pit detailing. It’s still hard to award maximum points for a wool T-shirt with an RRP of seventy quid though, so I’ve docked a point for value.