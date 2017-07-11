Mavic has a very simple format when it comes to working out the level and intended use of not only of its equipment, but this its apparel lines (that’s clothing to you and I).

Effectively, everything mountain bike can be split into Crossride for general trail riding or, like the Crossmax Pro jersey here, the higher level Crossmax, aimed at racing of all types and hooning about at warpspeed (Ok, there’s also a small XA range of lighter weight clothing, but you get the point)

Mavic Crossmax Pro jersey review

With that in mind the Crossmax Pro jersey has the sort of shape and look to appeal to the slightly wilder side of riding. It has a less restrictive cut than some of the other Mavic jerseys and uses a material that is supposed to be both breathable and abrasion resistant. It certainly feels comfortable on and the Trail Wick material is actually really soft despite being a little heavier weight than some others. I can’t testify to having thrown myself down the trail to properly test the durability of the fabric. It has, however stood up not only to the occasional minor lie-down but also to the ever growing, triffid-like brambles that seem to frequent all my favourite trails.

Good length

I really like the length of the body on the Crossmax Pro since I’m a bit of a beanpole. It has a great dropped tail that keeps the lower back covered even when throwing shapes down the trails. The black panel right at the bottom is also a nice touch, to ward off the horrible mud stains that can spoil an otherwise perfectly clean jersey.

Sleeve length is relatively short, which is fine if you wear elbow pads regularly or only ride in hot weather. The downside is they don’t offer a great amount of protection against undergrowth.

Verdict The Crossmax Pro jersey is one that can be worn for all sorts of riding, not just racing. The fit isn't too baggy and even though the material is relatively durable it still retains an airiness that's well received on hot weather rides.