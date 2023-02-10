Leatt Women’s MTB Gravity 2.0 Jersey review

The Leatt Women’s MTB Gravity 2.0 is a simple but effective women’s jersey, loose but with a feminine cut, and comes in a good range of sizes. In fact, it’s worthy of inclusion in our list of the best women’s mountain bike kit.

Most jerseys are made from Polyester, because it’s lightweight, breathable and easy to wash, but I don’t always find them particularly comfortable against skin. Leatt’s new Women’s MTB Gravity 2.0 Jersey is a bit different. About 30% different, because that’s how much of it is made from Tencel.

According to the blurb, this is an eco-textile derived from Eucalyptus tree pulp, so it’s environmentally friendly and sustainable. It’s also incredibly soft against the skin and is naturally temperature regulating, which means it’s warm in the winter, cool in the summer.

The Gravity 2.0 doesn’t have any mesh panels, so is the same warmth all the way round. It has a slight stretch, so fits a range of body sizes and is also comfy, especially at the collar where there’s no hard seam or annoying label.

The long body means there is plenty to tuck into my riding trousers, and it never pulled up when I was riding along. It also has a couple of nice details – padding for a neck brace and a goggle wipe under the hem. It has a heavier feel than most of my riding jerseys, but it works really well both under a waterproof jacket or as an outer layer.

Verdict Organic and environmentally friendly products always seem to command a premium, but not this time – the Gravity 2.0 is excellent value for money. It’s also versatile, comfortable and I fully recommend it.