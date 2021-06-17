Endura Singletrack Short Sleeve Jersey review

The Singletrack Short Sleeve jersey has been a longstanding cornerstone of Endura’s women’s range. The Scottish brand is inching towards it’s thirtieth anniversary, and has been turning out a good range of women’s kit for years.

Read more: Buyer’s guide to the best women’s mountain bike clothing

This jersey’s home territory is, as the name suggests, summer singletrack ride,s and comes in three colours with moss and pacific blue complimenting the cocoa we tested – actually more of a burnt red colour than the name suggests. It’s a lightweight jersey, on par with the Troy Lee Lillium, that has an antibacterial treatment to help prevent odours. The fabric has a soft touch, good breathability and proved incredibly comfortable. While we didn’t get a great deal of summer heat to test it in, neither of us experienced any unwanted sweaty smells. It’s made from 80 per cent recycled fabrics, and although it came to us in an LDPE bag, Endura’s sustainability efforts expand to offering to chemically recycle all their bags from their retailers, which we really like.

There are little design touches throughout the jersey, with different fabric details on the arms, around the collar and down the side, all giving added shape and definition. It’s the most slimline fit of all the jerseys on test, which could divide opinion based on your personal preference, but it is well shaped and, we thought, flattering. It’s a really good length, ample in the front with a nicely shaped dropped hem at the rear. It’s the only jersey to have a centrally located rear zip pocket, which means you can stash your phone without it affecting the shape of the jersey by weighing down one side more than the other.

The Endura name sits right across the chest and again on the sleeve and rear, and while the branding isn’t actually any bigger than others in the test it does have a more prominent position.

Fit:

Rachael: Medium. Small was incredibly slim fitting, more than I’m comfortable with when trail riding.

Laura: Large was a snug fit and I could’ve easily sized up on this jersey, but the quality of the shaping makes the closer fitting style more acceptable. The sleeves were the shortest in length.

Verdict If you’re looking for a more fitted offering, this jersey is well worth checking out but it may be too skin tight for some.