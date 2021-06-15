Decathlon Women’s Short Sleeved Mountain Bike Jersey ST 100 review

There is no escaping that prices are on the rise and mountain biking increasingly feels like an less accessible sport. So it’s great to see a collection of kit from retail giant Decathlon that’s specifically for female mountain bikers, at really affordable prices. The entire outfit we tested comes in at just over £35, which is only slightly more than the next cheapest single garment on test – the Madison Roam jersey.

Buyer’s guide to the best women’s mountain bike clothing

Any thought that the £12.99 price tag would mean that this less-than-catchily-named ST 100 Jersey would be lacking in fit, features or credentials was quickly dashed. It also holds its own environmentally, as it is made with 100 per cent recycled polyester. The fabric is designed to withstand snags from bike parts or foliage, and while we haven’t had it long enough to vouch for its longterm durability, it’s still in perfect condition now. It’s billed as breathable, and while it wasn’t too sweaty when riding, we both felt it could get a bit smelly on longer days. In terms of features, it’s pretty simple, but it does have a zip pocket on the back which is just big enough to squeeze in an IPhone 11 and keys if you’re riding without a pack.

From a fit perspective it also holds its own, with a middle of the road regular fit, that will appease those who shy away from tight fitting tops, but not leave you looking shapeless. The length and tailoring was good, with subtle branding and styling (it’s available in Navy as well as the Petrol Blue we tested), but the fabric did feel cheaper and not as soft against the skin as some of the more luxurious (read higher priced) jerseys on test.

For anyone starting off on their MTB journey, or looking for a more wallet-friendly option, this jersey really holds it’s own against the pricier items on test, although the fabric does lack that lovely plush feel.

Fit:

Rachael: Stuck with a small for a fitted feel. The sleeves and jersey sit quite short. Size up if you have a longer torso.

Laura: Stuck with a large but could have sized up for a looser fit – it was the second shortest jersey on test, only just long enough in the torso, and had some of the narrowest shoulders and back. However, it was shaped nicely from the waist to the hips.

Verdict For anyone starting off on their MTB journey, or looking for a more wallet-friendly option, this jersey really holds it’s own against the pricier items on test, although the fabric does lack that lovely plush feel.