Alpinestars Stella Alps 6.0 LS women’s jersey review

The Alpinestars Stella Alps 6.0 LS long-sleeve jersey is made from a four-way stretch Melange textile, but instead of faffing about with perforations, the whole back is made from highly breathable mesh. This extends over the shoulders, which seems a bit odd but does add some extra breathability when wearing a backpack. The fabric is lightweight and, like the Madison Flux Enduro Womens jersey, is close fitting, but it doesn’t feel as nice against bare skin. It does extend down at the back, so when you’re leaning forward people can’t see your pants, but it does gape a bit at the neck, which obviously presents its own set of problems.

Like the Madison Flux jersey there are no pockets, so you’ll have to make sure you have them elsewhere for your keys or phone. There’s also no goggle/eyewear wipe, but that wasn’t something I missed.

This jersey works well under a waterproof or rolling solo with a simple base layer underneath. It actually has a quick dry treatment, which also helps with antibacterial performance – in other words you won’t stink if you ride in this one all day. I’m happy with the colour but I’m not sold on the orange/red or the front graphic, although it is better than one of the alternative colour options, which is an unflattering light grey. The Alpinestars Stella Alps 6.0 LS comes in a good range of sizes and it fits well, but what I can’t understand is how it’s so expensive for such a simple jersey.

– Alice Burwell