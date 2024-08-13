I love the short-sleeve 7Mesh Roam jersey, but this long-sleeve version is even better for UK mountain biking

The 7Mesh Roam SS shirt has already been tested and highly rated, making it onto our rundown of best mountain bike jerseys. The LS version extends sun and scratch protection down to your wrists, while retaining easy mobility, impressive moisture management and excellent ethical credentials.

7Mesh Roam LS jersey need to know

Long sleeve version of one of our favourite short sleeve jerseys

100% recycled, PFC and PFAS free fabric

SPF 50 sun protection

7Mesh pitches the Roam as a mid-weight jersey, and it is heavier than the brand’s ‘barely there’ Sight range, but it’s still lighter than most summer jerseys. It uses the same 100% recycled, PFC and PFAS-free, stretchy, ridged back fabric throughout too.

The fit is based around an upper bib covering the whole chest, allowing the panel underneath to taper away slightly over the gut/six pack, rather than blowing in the breeze. Pre-articulated shoulders and a spiralling underarm-to-elbow seam are unrestrictive without flapping, and that also reduces snagging on passing thorns and branches. It’s an impressively tough shirt for its weight anyway, with no obvious wounds or pulled threads on my sample despite having being worn in multiple wipe outs. Even in a small size, arm length is generous too, so my wrists aren’t left in the wind if, like me, you’re a slim sort (although there is a 3/4 sleeve option if that is your vibe).

Subtle reflective and collar logos add some after-dark safety, but only on the left sleeve, which isn’t ideal for the UK. Despite the relatively high price there are no pockets or glasses wipes either. Original owners get a lifetime defect warranty though, and 7Mesh runs a discretionary crash replacement scheme too. The price also includes the warm fuzzy glow of supporting a small but very ethical, bike community-based company too.

The slightly fuzzy backing of the fabric also helps shift sweat and speed up drying remarkably well on ‘warm glow’ days. That means even if you’re stopping at the top of climbs with a river running down your arse crack, the Roam will be at worst moist, and certainly not sopping wet. It’ll probably be pretty dry by the bottom of the next descent too, and that lack of lingering sogginess made a real difference to my comfort over longer rides. It also means it works much more effectively under other layers than most riding jerseys too. Even with a Polygiene antimicrobial treatment, that kind of bodily juice throughput does mean it starts to identify as a kneepad in a nasal sense when I let it swerve the laundry pile for too long.

Verdict Given free choice, 7Mesh is the go-to clothing brand for me and a host of other MBR testers and industry insiders, and the Roam jerseys are a great illustration of why. Excellent flattering (C’mon, let’s admit that’s a ‘thing’ for most people) yet functional fit that’s clearly been thought about and trialled really comprehensively. It threads a really great balance between being protective/warm enough to be a step up from a short sleeve, without becoming too hot and sweaty if work rates or ambient temps pick up. My test jersey has proved impressively tough over two seasons of riding, and if anything does happen, I know 7Mesh will have my back as well as looking after the planet as much as possible. At that point, £70 seems pretty reasonable, and last time I checked they had a sale on too.