Troy Lee Designs Shuttle jacket review

TLD uses a ripstop nylon fabric with Spandex to give ithe Troy Lee Designs Shuttle some stretch. It’s a useful addition too, as the cut is quite sporty.

Given Troy Lee Designs’s Californian heartland, it’s no surprise that it has traditionally shied away from making waterproof or winter clothing. But nagging by the UK distributor, Saddleback, and increased demand for all-weather gear means TLD now has a small range of winter clothing. The Resist pants are already one of our favourites, and these can be matched with the three-layer Descent waterproof jacket or the windproof Troy Lee Designs Shuttle, tested in our best mountain bike jackets group test.

As with the other packable windproof jackets, it would be unfair to expect them to offer much protection from rain, but there is a DWR coating and in testing we found it let in half as much water as the Rapha Trail Lightweight.

Heavier than the other packable alternatives, it stuffs into its own pocket, which is located on the lower back. This is the only pocket, and as such we’d prefer to see it relocated to the chest area, as having a phone against your back feels more vulnerable, and it got covered in sweat during our climb test.

A bit like the Altura Esker, TLD has added simple open vents across the back and under the arms to promote airflow, and these are covered by storm flaps. In terms of breathability though, we found the Shuttle was only as good as the Rapha in terms of managing heat and sweat. Ultimately neither were as effective as the Endura GV500 and 7Mesh Skypilot in this respect, despite being much more useful in winter conditions.

The Shuttle is the only jacket here that does without a hood, and although it has a nice fleece-lined collar, we reckon it would be a more versatile product with a hood. This would allow you some extra protection and warmth when sheltering mid-ride, as well as in the car park pre or post-ride.

We like the broad elasticated cuffs, as they do a good job of sealing out the elements without digging in, but the stitching holes had opened up in the stitching on both arms after just a few rides with our sample jacket.

At £100 the Troy Lee Designs Shuttle undercuts the Specialized SWAT by £10, but it doesn’t offer as much protection in the rain and isn’t as compact when packed down. It could also do with a hood and moving the pocket onto the chest. Aside from that, the fit is decent and breathability is reasonable, if not great.