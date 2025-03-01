Rapha’s Explore Down Jacket is exceptionally snug and warm for riding, and still packs small enough for downtube storage

The Rapha Explore Down Jacket is designed for gravel riding, but it's warm enough on a mountain bike too... if you can fit in it

Part of Rapha’s Adventure line-up, this Explore Down piece targets bikepacking and gravel riding more than the enduro or e-biking I get up to. But don’t let that put you off. I’ve dipped into the range previously for colder weather MTB kit with good success – especially in the excellent Rapha Explore Zip Neck Pullover I still regularly wear.

Rapha has a well deserved reputation as a brand that really sweats the details for cyclists too, so I’m expecting great things. And coming from a proper cycling marque like Rapha, I’ve treated the Explore as more than just pub wear. I’ve been riding it throughout the winter to see how it stacks up against the best mountain bike jackets to wear on the trails.

Design and specifications

The Explore features a micro-ripstop polyester shell, which isn’t fully waterproof but does have a DWR coating to fend off light showers. Inside, it’s primarily filled with high-quality goose down, boasting an impressive 750 fill power rating.

The insulating material consists of 90% down and 10% feathers (from Allied) and is both responsibly sourced and fully traceable, as expected. The fill power rating reflects the loft and insulating capability of the down—the higher the number, the better the insulation. This is determined through a lab test, where the figure represents cubic inches of loft per ounce of down.

Rapha’s jacket includes a down-filled hood with an adjustable cinch to customise the fit around my ears and head. While it’s not quite spacious enough to fit over an enduro-style helmet, it does provide adequate coverage and can also be worn underneath, as I found the down compresses to accommodate the fit.

The entire jacket packs down into its internal pocket, roughly the size of a Nalgene-style water bottle. It’s also impressively lightweight, weighing under 350g in a size large. I found it can be stuffed into an internal frame storage compartment or a larger bum bag for easy transport.

The Explore’s exterior is made of polyester, while the interior features nylon. It also has an adjustable hem and the signature Rapha logo emblazoned on the bottom of the slightly dropped rear tail. If branding matters to you, the logo is positioned just above the lower back, making it clear what kit you’re rocking.

Fit and Design

The jacket has an athletic cut, with a slim fit in the body and sleeves, plus some articulation to accommodate a forward-leaning cycling position. The extended length covers the lower back and wrists when stretched out on the bike. One standout detail I appreciated is the two-way front zipper, which allows for ventilation from either end — ideal for regulating temperature while climbing without having the entire jacket flapping around.

Performance

The first thing I noticed when putting on the Explore was the snug wrist openings — I had to scrunch my hands to squeeze through the elasticated cuffs. Presumably, this design helps trap warmth and block wind, but it does make taking the jacket on and off more of a maneuver compared to other brands.

This tightness extends up the sleeves and across the shoulders, making the fit feel slightly restrictive—especially for dynamic riding that involves a lot of upper-body movement. While the torso, sleeve length, and overall shape are well-proportioned, the narrow shoulders and arms may feel constraining, particularly for riders with a broader build. That said, I have wider shoulders and more muscular arms than most cyclists, so this may not be an issue for everyone.

On the plus side, the snug fit makes the Explore exceptionally warm for its weight and packability. In this regard it reminds me of Scott’s Trail Storm Insuloft AL jacket JD reviewed last year. The Explore’s insulation and heat retention are excellent — on exposed terrain, such as a windswept hilltop, it provides substantial warmth, even when compared to my Patagonia Down Sweater (which has a higher 800 fill power but weighs 50g more).

The two-way zipper is a rare but valuable feature for a down jacket, allowing heat to be released from the bottom without opening the entire front. However, I often found myself needing to unzip it just to stay comfortable, even in cool conditions. The slimmer sleeves and snug shoulders trap warmth, making the interior feel overly hot and stuffy, especially when riding hard. The jacket doesn’t wick moisture well, so sweat quickly accumulates inside, leaving it feeling clammy.

In contrast, my Patagonia jacket feels more breathable, which could be due to differences in fabric. Rapha doesn’t emphasize breathability in its marketing, whereas brands like Rab highlight it as a key feature. Rab’s Microlight Down Jacket, for instance, uses a 4-way stretch Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper fabric designed to enhance breathability. However, that jacket lacks a cycling-specific fit and a two-way zip, making it less ideal for biking. I also can’t speak to the durability of Rab’s thin 13D outer fabric.

As for durability, Rapha’s shell has withstood a few brushes with vegetation without issue. That said, the fabric is thin enough that you can faintly see the down through it. I’d recommend choosing the black color for mountain biking, as frequent exposure to mud and dirt could stain lighter shades. Since down jackets shouldn’t be washed too often (as repeated washing can reduce loft), Rapha advises spot-cleaning stains and tumble-drying with tennis balls to restore the down if a full wash is needed.

The Explore is an impressively warm and lightweight jacket with a highly useful two-way zip, but it doesn’t stand out significantly from similar offerings—especially given its high price. However, Rapha’s excellent free repair service does help justify the cost. If you can snag it on sale (the pale green option currently has over £100 off on Rapha’s website), it becomes a much more appealing purchase.

Verdict When Rapha makes MTB specific clothing - with clever cuts and fabrics - few brands can match it for performance. This down jacket though, while a decent piece, doesn’t really offer anything vastly different to cheaper rivals and has a few niggles that stop it being perfect for off-road use. This time then I reckon there’s an element here of paying a premium for the Rapha brand name, rather than the superior performance I’ve found with some of the brand’s other items.