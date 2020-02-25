Endura MT500 Waterproof Suit review

Ever witnessed the joy a toddler feels when it jumps in a puddle wearing a onesie? That’s the feeling I get when I pull on Endura MT500 Waterproof Suit.

It’s a simple garment really, taking Endura’s superb MT500 jacket with a version of its MT500 waterproof trousers, and joining the two across the rear to create a fully weatherproof shell.

A split front allows for an independent trouser waist and ‘normal’ jacket opening, making it a touch more practical than a boiler suit design. Especially important as male riders don’t need to undo the jacket when they need an emergency toilet break.

The ExoShell60 fabric Endura employs for the MT500 suit boasts excellent waterproof and breathability ratings, better than most other brands. This bears out in real world use too, as the suit was seriously impressive dealing with torrential rain and mud while also remaining at a comfortable temperature. The Dirtlej suit I have tested previously got hot very quickly, but the MT500 enabled me to ride hard without feeling like I was locked in a sauna. The fit is nigh-on perfect, with very little excess material in the jacket and a tapered fit to the trousers that ensures they get nowhere near your chain and cranks.

Curiously the MT500 suit is £20 more expensive than buying the separate MT500 jacket and trousers, a combination that in my mind will offer better practicality and will see much more use over the year than the full suit. Yes, the suit allows for the lower legs to be zipped off, making it a little more versatile for mildly moist days, but the one-piece construction means you are stuck wearing the jacket no matter what. For the rider seeking puddles as deep as their pockets, it’s a good product. If you’re addicted to uplift days at notoriously wet places, or enjoy exploring mountains, it’s worth considering, but for the majority of riders it is overkill.