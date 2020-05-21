Endura MT500 Freezing Point jacket review

Think of this Endura MT500 Freezing Point jacket as a padded puffa jacket but with added technical riding features.

>>> The best waterproof mountain bike jackets for 2020

While a waterproof is a winter essential, when the skies clear and the thermometer plummets, the jacket of choice is an insulated windproof. The Endura MT500 Freezing Point Jacket is a typical example and to keep the heat in, the front and arm panels are stuffed with branded PrimaLoft Gold insulation. To allow freedom of movement there’s a stretch thermal softshell fabric on the back and underarms, and it’s also fleece lined.

When working up a sweat, the Endura has full length zips down the sides to vent heat. The mesh-lined pockets can also act as secondary vents if you ride with them open, although I’d only recommend this if you don’t have anything in them. It has double layered hood with a stiffened peak, and at the back there is a dropped tail, which doesn’t leave you exposed.

The Freezing Point Jacket is a top-quality winter warmer with some impressive features – I really like the full-length pit vents, and the deep pockets can swallow a ton of gear and it’s toasty – on sub-zero days or to just chuck on at the end of a ride, the Endura MT500 Freezing Point Jacket would be top of my list. However, it’s bulky so will take up a lot of space in a pack if you decide to take it with you on a ride, and it’s also expensive. You do get top quality construction and fabric but it’s a big investment for something you may wear only half a dozen times in the winter.