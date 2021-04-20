7Mesh Copilot jacket review

This lightweight stunner from Canadian-based 7Mesh lives up to the brand's enviable reputation for quality and performance – although it does come at a price...

7Mesh CoPilot jacket is designed for when you want to pack your mac and just whip it out for a sudden shower; something lighter weight and more breathable. It’s built from a Gore-Tex Paclite Plus fabric, so has excellent breathability, but it also packs down into its own pocket for transport. It’s not super compact – you‘ll struggle getting this into a jersey pocket or even a bum bag – but it fits in a 12litre trail pack no problem.

To reduce weight and bulk, the CoPilot has minimal features. There are no vents, only a single pocket, minimalist pull tags and no fleece on the collar, but the jacket does get a watertight zip with a zip gutter and inner storm flap. The cuffs are elasticated and angled across the hand, so sit flatter. The sleeves are a good fit too, although I found the jacket to be a little bit roomy in the body for a large.

The best thing about the 7Mesh CoPilot is the build quality – the taped seams, stitching and all the little tags and draw strings are immaculately done. Obviously, this is reflected in the price but the CoPilot is a bit more versatile than it first appears. In fact, I pulled this on during some pretty disgusting winter rides and it easily coped with the conditions. It also dries really quickly, which means that once the rain stops you won’t have to stuff a wet jacket back in your pack.

My only real criticism is the over-helmet hood – it tightens against the neck using the three draw cords, but it still flaps around when riding and I find it doesn’t offer the same sort of protection as one you fit under the helmet.

Verdict You can buy a lightweight breathable waterproof for about £120, and I tested quite a few of those a few months ago. Some are better fitted and come in more sizes than the CoPilot but none can match this jacket for quality.