USWE Zulo 2 Hydration hip pack review

USWE Zulo 2 is a diminutive waist pack with two-litre storage (half is taken up by a hydration bladder). The brand also offers Zulo 6 for more cargo.

USWE (pronounced ‘you-swee’) is a well-established Swedish rider-owned pack brand perhaps best known in the UK for being regularly used by Steve Peat.

The USWE Zulo 2 layout is pretty basic with just a main stash pouch and two elasticated mesh pockets inside and a couple more stuff sacks on the waist wings. I like how the one-litre Hydrapak-branded bladder is a sensible size to keep things light for short blasts and also has good fluid flow.

This pack’s so small that some longer mini pumps or digital shock pumps simply won’t fit, but there is enough room for snacks, multi-tool, tube, CO2 canisters and some tubeless plugs. More a minimal race day or short blast pack then, but a big bonus is that the shape and fit is very body-hugging and ergonomic.

The straps are easy to cinch and very secure too, and the broad hip wings tilt up at the perfect angle to wrap the waist, so it remains centred in the small of the back.

The above-average fit and security is worth shouting about then, but at £75 – for what’s basically a small ripstop bumbag and bladder – it feels a bit steep compared to the competition.