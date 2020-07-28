Race Face Stash Quick Rip 1.5L Bag review

Race Face Stash Quick Rip 1.5L is a small bum bag for short rides. It can carry a single water bottle which slots into a neoprene pocket in the centre.

It can be removed easily if you twist the whole thing round to the front and you can even slot in a 500ml mineral water bottle in this space too, which is handy if you’ve forgotten your regular bidon.

Sitting either side of the bottle holder are two deep pockets and, while they lack any internal organisation, they do have waterproof zips, which means you can stash a wallet or phone without either getting wet in bad weather. Fastened to the outside of the Stash Quick Rip 1.5L are two long straps that hook into corresponding tags at the top. These can be used to attach a waterproof or knee pads and add extra carrying capacity. When not in use, you can tuck these straps away into two small pockets on the bottom of the pack. I like the potential of these straps, but to be honest I have considered cutting them off just because they break loose now and again and the facility (strapping on a jacket) isn’t something I want to do with an expensive waterproof because it’s just going to get covered with mud.

There’s a lot to like about the Race Face Stash Quick Rip 1.5L – it has a padded waist belt, so no matter how much clobber you’re carrying, or the size of your gut overhang, it’s not going to dig in. The 3D mesh construction cuts unnecessary weight, is super breathable and is easy to keep clean. This isn’t the biggest bum bag I’ve tested, and it won’t carrying everything, but it’s just the right size for short to medium length rides. It’s also good value, well made and pretty stealthy in this black.