Scott Stego Plus helmet review

The Scott Stego Plus is the latest top-end trail/enduro helmet from Scott and comes complete with all the usual features that you would expect on a model costing £150 – extended head coverage, MIPS liner, GoPro mount, adjustable peak, dial-adjustable Halo fit system and a full-wrap shell to protect from knocks.

As much as fit is a personal thing, so are aesthetics. Personally I think this is one of the best mountain bike helmets looks-wise, not too bulky, with sleek lines and I particularly like the way the peak is seamlessly incorporated into the design. Talking of the peak, it sits neatly out of your vision, moves up to make space for goggles and can be switched with a separate peak that has an integrated GoPro mount.

Cooling is provided by an array of 17 vents and they prove pretty effective – this is one of the better ventilated helmets that I’ve used recently. The three small brow vents in particular are great at directing air over the forehead, which helps keep my riding glasses noticeably more fog-free than with most of my other helmets. The Halo system has a knurled rubber dial to make adjustments on the go super straightforward and the rear cradle is easily height adjustable, so a good comfortable fit is simple to achieve. The padding is slightly thicker at the front as well which also increases comfort. It works too, the Stego really is a comfortable helmet and seems to fit a variety of different head shapes.

I currently have two helmets on rotation – this and a Troy Lee A3. Of the two the Troy Lee feels like it cradles slightly more of my head, and as such feels a touch more protective. Then again it also feels heavier and warmer, and on hot summer days the airy Scott Stego Plus is always the first one I reach for.