Leatt DBX 3.0 Enduro V2 helmet review

Put the Leatt DBX 3.0 Enduro on, the first thing you notice is now light it is. At 757g it’s only marginally heavier than the one-piece Fox Proframe.

The twin ratchet system for attaching the chin bar is similar to Bell’s, but it’s more awkward to use as the chin bar pushes the helmet up as you try to locate the guide tabs.

Remove the chin bar and the open face part of the helmet offers less side and back coverage than a regular enduro lid. It sits a little higher on the head too and there’s more space front-to-back than the Bell. Still, it’s relatively easy to take up the slack with the retension device, and with the chin bar in place the helmet is very stable.

Leatt is one of the few brands not to adopt MIPS. Instead, it uses 10 gel ‘Turbines’ that rotate inside the helmet to help isolate your head from impacts. Leatt claims that the Turbines reduce acceleration of rotational impacts by up to 40 per cent. We can’t vouch for their effectiveness, but they are unobtrusive and don’t take away from the overall comfort of the helmet. Unlike the straps, which we couldn’t get low enough for the buckles to sit below our ears.